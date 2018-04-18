Wizards' Ty Lawson: Flirts with double-double in Game 2
Lawson totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.
After signing a deal with the Wizards just under a week ago, Lawson came out in Game 2 and played 31 minutes off the bench, providing a spark shooting from deep by connecting on four threes. After seeing no time in Game 1, Lawson saw more run than anyone expected, and it seems as though the team is comfortable letting him operate as the third guard in the rotation with John Wall and Bradley Beal for the rest of the series.
