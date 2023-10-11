Jones tallied 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 20 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 preseason win over Cairns.

Jones displayed an all-around outing in Tuesday's preseason opener, leading all starters in assists while finishing as one of eight Wizards players with a double-digit point total in a blowout victory. Jones is entering his first season with Washington in 2023-24 after spending the last four years with the Memphis Grizzlies. Jones should see a large amount of playing time in a starting role with the Wizards in his ninth NBA season.