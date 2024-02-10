Jones registered 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Celtics.

Jones finished two assists or fewer shy of a double-double for the third consecutive appearance. Even though his numbers have been a bit inconsistent, Jones is finding his groove in a starting role, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after a few rough stretches early in the campaign. While his numbers haven't been eye-popping, it's worth noting Jones is averaging career-high marks in points (12.3), rebounds (2.8) and assists per game (6.4) in 2023-24.