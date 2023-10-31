Jones totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to Boston.

The Wizards struggled badly on offense and looked overmatched against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but Jones found a way to salvage his fantasy with his seven assists. He's going to hold a secondary role on offense behind Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, so the night in which he's going to carry the team in scoring will be very few, but he should rack up decent assist numbers on a regular basis. In fact, he has dished out at least six dimes in each of his first three games of the campaign.