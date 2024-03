Jones ended Thursday's 134-131 overtime loss to the Lakers with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Jones has dished out at least 10 assists in six of Washington's last seven games. During that stretch, he's averaged 12.7 assists and just 1.6 turnovers. Despite Jones' elite point-guard play, Washington has lost 13 straight games and fell behind the Pistons for the worst record in the NBA with Thursday's loss.