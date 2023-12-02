Jones chipped in 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 130-125 loss to the Magic.

Jones' scoring numbers have been up and down -- mostly down -- all season long due to his secondary role on offense, but at least he was efficient with his shot and also dished out decent assist numbers. He has struggled to produce as a regular starter, and playing with two ball-dominant players, such as Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, doesn't help his cause, either. It's too early to drop Jones in most leagues, but it's not a secret that his overall production has been subpar most of the time.