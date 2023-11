Jones produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Hornets.

Jones scored in double figures for a fifth consecutive game Wednesday while also matching his second-highest assist total of the season. He's been relatively consistent to begin his time with Washington, as he's averaging 10.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.