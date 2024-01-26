Jones provided 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz.

It's the second double-double in three games for Jones, and the third time in the last five he's dished double-digit assists. The 27-year-old point guard has flipped the switch on his season, averaging 11.7 points, 8.9 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals over the last 10 contests, but his run of fantasy relevance could come to a sudden end if the Wizards elect to trade his expiring contract and he winds up in a bench role elsewhere.