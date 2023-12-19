Jones ended Monday's 143-131 loss to Sacramento with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Jones finished with one assist away from recording what would've been his third straight double-double, and the point guard seems to be finally taking ownership of the offense of the team, allowing Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole to operate solely as scorers instead of primary ball-handlers. Jones has been playing very well in recent weeks, and if he can keep this up, then his fantasy stock should continue to move in the right direction.