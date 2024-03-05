Watch Now:

Jones supplied 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to the Jazz.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Jones after he's scored just 32 total points over the prior five games combined. The 27-year-old point guard hasn't let his shooting woes affect his distribution duties, though -- Monday's six dimes tied for the fewest he's recorded since Jan. 10, and over the last 20 contests he's averaging 11.7 points, 10.1 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals.

