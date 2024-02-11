Jones posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the 76ers.

Not normally known for his prowess as a perimeter shooter throughout his career, Jones quietly seems to be gaining confidence in firing away from distance. The six treys were a new career high for the veteran point guard, who has gone 12-for-15 overall from deep in his last three outings to bring his season-long three-point percentage up to a career-best 42.3 percent. Jones' improved three-point production has only further enhanced in his appeal for fantasy managers who roster him primarily for his contributions in the assists category.