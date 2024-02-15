Jones notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, 15 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 loss to the Pelicans.

The double-double was his sixth of the season, with four of them coming in the last 13 games. After not getting moved at the trade deadline, Jones has rewarded the Wizards by extending his streak of games with at least 14 points to six, averaging 16.5 points, 10.8 assists, 2.7 threes, 2.3 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and an unsustainable 64.0 percent (16-for-25) from long distance.