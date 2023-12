Jones ended with 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 loss to the 76ers.

Jones tied with Deni Avdija with the most assists on the team. Jones has now scored in double digits in nine of his last 11 games as he continues to establish his role on offense alongside the duo of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma. Jones will look to build off his strong performance Friday against the Nets.