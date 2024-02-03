Jones won't return to Friday's game against Miami due to a right ankle sprain. He finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes.
The extent of Jones' injury likely won't be known until after Friday's contest, but if he misses Sunday's game against the Suns, the Wizards could shift Jordan Poole over from shooting guard to serve as the team's starting point guard. Additionally, reserve guards Delon Wright and Landry Shamet will likely be in store for extra minutes if Jones misses time. The 27-year-old has thus far played in all 48 of Washington's games to date.
