Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe classified Jones (ankle) as a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a right ankle sprain in Friday's loss to Miami, Jones' availability for Sunday's game will be determined closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff, according to Keefe. If Jones can't play, Jordan Poole could shift over from shooting guard to make the start at point guard, while Delon Wright could see an expanded role as the top ballhandler off the bench.