Jones closed Wednesday's 143-120 loss to Indiana with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

As expected, Jones got the start at point guard and should be the full-time starter at the position for the first time in his career. The veteran knocked down a pair of three-pointers and provided fantasy managers with a well-rounded line in a game that got out of hand midway through the second half. Washington has a pair of off days coming up before Saturday's home matchup with the Grizzlies.