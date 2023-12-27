Jones finished Tuesday's 127-119 loss to Orlando with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Jones has been on a roll of late, scoring in double digits for the sixth consecutive contest and reaching the six-assist mark for the fifth time in that span. Even though Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are the undisputed leaders on offense for a struggling Wizards team, Jones has done a good job as a reliable floor general. Despite his secondary role on offense, he is serviceable in most fantasy formats in what has been his first full year as a starter in The Association.