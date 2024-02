Jones (ankle) is available for Sunday's game versus Phoenix.

Jones exited early in Friday's loss to the Heat with a right ankle sprain, but the injury isn't significant enough to keep him sidelined for the first time this season. Prior to his abbreviated start Friday, Jones had 9.6 points, 9.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes over his prior five outings.