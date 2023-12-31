Jones (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Jones tweaked his foot during the third quarter of Friday's win over Brooklyn but finished the contest with 12 points and six assists in 31 minutes. He was given a questionable designation for Sunday but shouldn't have any limitations against Atlanta.
