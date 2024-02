Jones notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 16 assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Jones dished out a season-high mark in assists, and while this was his sixth game with double-digit assists on the season, four of those outings have come since mid-January. Jones is riding his most productive stretch of the campaign and is averaging 15.2 points with 9.3 assists per outing since the beginning of February.