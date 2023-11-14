Jones posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Raptors.

Jones posted his best mark of the season in the assists department, but as has been the trend so far, he didn't do much in other categories to justify being a reliable fantasy option in a struggling Wizards team. Jones has scored more than 15 points just twice this season and is yet to record a double-double.