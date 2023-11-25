Jones produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 131-128 loss to Milwaukee.

Jones finished second on the Wizards in scoring and rebounding and tied for the team lead in assists in a strong all-around effort. The veteran's 22 points were a season-high mark, as were his seven boards. Jones has started every game for Washington this season and is averaging a career-high 27.5 minutes per contest. With that in mind, his per-game averages of 11.3 points, 5.0 dimes, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 0.9 steals have been somewhat disappointing, but Jones is also shooting a career-best 50.7 percent from the field while averaging just 0.7 turnovers, bringing additional value to his otherwise modest numbers.