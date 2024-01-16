Jones racked up 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 129-117 loss to Detroit.

It's been a big month for the veteran point guard. After a sluggish start to his Wizards' tenure, Jones has found a groove, averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.4 steals over the last 15 games while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his current contract, but he may be playing well enough to have the Wizards view him as something more than a tradable asset.