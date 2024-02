Jones ended with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 17 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Jones handed out a season-high 17 assists, his fifth time in the past six games with double-digit dimes. Despite having lost 12 consecutive games, Jones continues to be an effective fantasy option. He has been the 66th-ranked player over the past month, averaging 12.2 points to go with 10.3 assists and 0.9 steals.