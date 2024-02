Jones had 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Suns.

Jones led all Wizards players in assists while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total and ending two dimes shy of a double-double. Jones posted his 12 games of the year with eight or more assists, now recording at least 10 points and eight assists in six contests.