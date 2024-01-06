Jones registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jones has now scored in double digits in 10 of his 11 games coming off the bench. He's averaging 15.7 points on 58.7 percent shooting (and is reaching that same mark from three-point range), 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over that span. He's seen his minutes increase since December and could be carving a larger role for himself in the Wizards' offense, especially with Jordan Poole struggling as of late.