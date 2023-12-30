Jones is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to left foot soreness.
This is a new injury for Jones, but the questionable tag suggests that he is day-to-day. The rest of Washington's injury report is clear, with the exception that Danilo Gallinari is out with a back issue. If Jones is unable to play Sunday, the Wizards will likely turn to Delon Wright and Landry Shamet to hold down the fort.
