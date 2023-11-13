Jones notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 loss to Brooklyn.
Jones scored in double figures in two of his three appearances leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he was held scoreless for the first time this season during the loss to the Nets. It was encouraging to see him generate multiple steals, but it was still a disappointing performance overall, continuing a stretch of relatively inconsistent stat lines early in the year. He's now averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals in 26.3 minutes per game this season.
