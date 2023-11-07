Jones racked up 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 146-128 loss to the 76ers.

Jones is hitting 40.0 percent of his threes and has accumulated a 34:7 AST:TO ratio, but scaling his game has not occurred yet in Washington. He profiles as a fantasy asset with a solid floor but a lower ceiling than desired with how often Jordan Poole or Kyle Kuzma have the ball.