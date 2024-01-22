Jones produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Jones registered his third double-double of the season and has tallied double-digit assists in two of his last three appearances. Jones has put together the best production of his nine-year career, and he is averaging career highs in points per game (12.5), assists per game (5.8), field goal shooting (51.3 percent), three-point shooting (41.3 percent) and playing time (28.2 minutes per game).