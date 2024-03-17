Jones (back) won't play Sunday versus Boston.
Jones will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to back spasms, and his first absences of the season come at a crushing time for fantasy managers in weekly head-to-head matchups. Jordan Poole operated as a fill-in starter Saturday in place of Jones, delivering 13 points and eight assists in 23 minutes in the Wizards' 127-98 loss to the Bulls. Meanwhile, Jared Butler stepped into an elevated role as Washington's backup point guard, logging 22 minutes.
