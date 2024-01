Jones accumulated 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to New York.

Jones struggled badly from the floor and needed 13 shots to score 11 points Saturday, but he did make an impact as a playmaker, and his eight assists were the seventh time this season in which he dished out eight or more dimes. He's averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the start of December.