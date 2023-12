Jones had 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and six steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Suns.

Jones finally registered double-digit assists for a second consecutive game, following up his superb triple-double Friday night with another impressive total. Although Jones' scoring totals have jumped in his starting role with the Wizards this season, he's underperforming as a ball distributor, capping his fantasy potential.