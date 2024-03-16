Jones (back) will not play Saturday against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Jones will miss his first game of the season Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return Sunday against the Celtics. With Jones sidelined, Jordan Poole could have even more responsibility and his fantasy value has been trending in the right direction in recent games.
