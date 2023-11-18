Jones chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 120-99 loss to New York.

Jones was one of the few bright spots for Washington as they were steamrolled in the fourth quarter by the Knicks. Despite holding down the starting job, Jones' fantasy production has been a little underwhelming this season with averages of 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers through 12 games.