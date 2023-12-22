Jones finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 victory over Portland.

The 24 points and five made threes were both season highs for the point guard, who's beginning to find his footing with the Wizards. Since the calendar flipped to December, Jones has averaged 15.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals over nine games while shooting a blistering 60.2 percent from the floor and 54.1 percent from beyond the arc. He'll cool down eventually, but if he can maintain that elevated assist rate, Jones will still have plenty of fantasy value.