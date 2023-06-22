Jones was traded to the Wizards on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that lands Kristaps Porzingis in Boston and Marcus Smart in Memphis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Celtics and Wizards were engaged in Porzingis talks throughout the day, and Memphis was eventually roped in as a third team to push the deal across the finish line. While the Grizzlies will get a rock-solid veteran guard in Smart, they'll send arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA to Washington, along with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and a 2024 first-rounder. Jones appeared in 80 games for the Grizzlies in 2022-23, making 22 starts and posting career highs in points (10.3), rebounds (2.5), assists (5.2) and made threes (1.5) per game. In Washington, Jones should have a chance to move into a full-time starting role, assuming the Wizards eventually part ways with Chris Paul. If that's the case, Jones will face competition from fellow-veterans Monte Morris and Delon Wright.