Jones had two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 15 assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 loss to New York.

Jones led all players in Thursday's contests in assists while setting a new season high mark in the category while tallying a team-best steals total in a losing effort. Jones has handed out 10 or more assists in three games this year, his first such performance since recording 11 dimes Dec. 17 against Phoenix.