Jones registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and 14 assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Jones has been outstanding for the Wizards of late, and he's making a massive impact in the playmaking department. Jones has dished out 14 or more assists in his last three appearances while recording double-digit dimes eight times on the season. It took him a while to get things going, but Jones has been playing extremely well in recent weeks, averaging 14.8 points and 10.6 assists per game since the start of February.