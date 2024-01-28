Jones ended Saturday's 118-104 win over Detroit with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes.

Jones came just one assist shy of his fifth double-double of the season, a milestone he has hit twice over the past four games. Jones has been mentioned in trade talks, as the Wizards try to acquire more talent for the future, so fantasy managers who depend on him as a backcourt contributor should keep tabs on his status. Jones is unlikely to find himself in a better position if he's moved.