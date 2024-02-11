Jones posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the 76ers.

Jones had one of his best offensive performances of the season Saturday, and even though his efforts were not enough to lift the Wizards to victory against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, there's no doubt fantasy managers were happy with his contributions. Jones has been thriving as a passer as well, dishing out eight or more assists in six of his last eight outings.