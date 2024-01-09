Jones finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to the Thunder.

The 27-year-old guard just missed his third double-double of the season. Jones is getting comfortable in his starting role for the Wizards, and since breaking out with a triple-double against the Pacers on Dec. 15, he's averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.6 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 56.1 percent from beyond the arc over the last 13 games.