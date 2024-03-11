Jones amassed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, 16 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 win over the Heat.

Jones recorded his ninth double-double of the season, though it's worth noting that he's accomplished five of those since Feb. 12 onwards. Jones is finally taking advantage of the chance of starting, as he didn't have that possibility in Minnesota or Memphis, and he's delivering career-best numbers as a result. Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 assists per game this season.