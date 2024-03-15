Jones is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to lower back spasms.

Jones will likely miss his first game of the season, but it could just be a maintenance day, as it's the first half of a back-to-back set. The point guard is averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game on the season, and since the trade deadline (15 appearances), he's averaged 10.8 points and 10.5 assists a night. Jordan Poole is a candidate to move into the starting lineup in Jones' absence, but the former has been thriving off the bench lately, so Washington may want to keep Poole in that role for now.