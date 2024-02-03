Jones won't return to Friday's game against Miami due to a right ankle sprain. He finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes.

This is a tough blow for Washington, as they don't have a lot of guard depth. If Jones is unable to play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Jordan Poole could see even more usage. The Wizards could also turn to guys like Delon Wright and Landry Shamet to soak up some minutes.