Carey (illness) played 26 minutes for the G League's Capital City Go-Go in their 106-90 loss to the Long Island Nets, finishing with 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

Carey missed the Go-Go's most recent game Monday against the Westchester Knicks due to the illness, but he was back in action Friday without any notable limitations. The third-year center is on assignment in the G League and could soon return to the Wizards.