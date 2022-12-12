Carey delivered 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

Carey ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his seventh double-double of the campaign. He's delivered double-digit scoring figures in every game and is firmly entrenched as Capital City's most consistent offensive force every time he steps on the court. He's averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.