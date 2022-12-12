Carey delivered 18 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Swarm.
Carey ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his seventh double-double of the campaign. He's delivered double-digit scoring figures in every game and is firmly entrenched as Capital City's most consistent offensive force every time he steps on the court. He's averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Back in action in G League•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Dealing with illness•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Puts up team-high 25 points•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Called up by Wizards•
-
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Records another double-double•