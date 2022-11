Head coach Wes Unseld indicated Thursday that it will be "more of a small ball night" for the Wizards but suggested Carey could still be in for a healthy workload, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Carey was recalled from the G League ahead of the contest after putting up a double-double in the season opener with the Go-Go. The Wizards are thin at center, with both Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and TajGibson (neck) ruled out, opening the door for Carey to see some added minutes.