Carey didn't play in Monday's loss against Westchester due to a non-COVID illness.

The Go-Go are dealing with a COVID-19 crisis and have been missing quite a few players. It's unclear whether Carey's illness will end up being diagnosed as COVID-19, but it seems inevitable he'll miss a few games at the earliest. Carey is averaging 21.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest, so his absence will be a huge one for Capital City.