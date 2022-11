Carey posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss against Raptors 905.

Carey looked impressive in the season opener, showing efficiency from the field and also looking active on the glass. While he's not expected to post a double-double on a regular basis, he should be a solid two-way threat for Capital City.